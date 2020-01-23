Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Trading Down 10.4%

Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM)’s share price dropped 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.40, approximately 515,600 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 489,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Platinum Group Metals stock. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) by 277.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,133,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,445,758 shares during the quarter. Platinum Group Metals accounts for about 1.1% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 17.30% of Platinum Group Metals worth $14,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

