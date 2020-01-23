Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PLYA. ValuEngine upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $943.61 million, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.32.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $132.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 6,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $46,761.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,497.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander Stadlin sold 11,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $89,210.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 643,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,652.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,847 shares of company stock worth $362,697 in the last 90 days. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 530,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 53,922 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,113,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,980 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 89,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

