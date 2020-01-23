Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Releases Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.80-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $790-830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $821.36 million.Plexus also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.80-0.90 EPS.

Shares of PLXS stock traded up $4.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.99. 8,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Plexus has a 52-week low of $49.35 and a 52-week high of $80.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.41.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.38 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plexus will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti lowered Plexus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered Plexus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $293,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,084,589.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $274,606.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,191,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,293 shares of company stock worth $14,551,812. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

