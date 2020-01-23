PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.72. 21,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.99. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $115.50.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $780.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.64 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRAH has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.40.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

