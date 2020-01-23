Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Receives $18.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other Preferred Apartment Communities news, CEO Daniel M. Dupree bought 10,000 shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $136,100.00. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APTS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $80,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 6.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 14,569 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $1,491,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 570,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,531,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.39. 158,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.98. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $613.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.42.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($1.06). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

