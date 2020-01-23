Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Issues Earnings Results

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 32.86%.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.28. 2,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $901.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.20. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $41.98 and a 52 week high of $60.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFBC shares. ValuEngine lowered Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Preferred Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

