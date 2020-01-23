Premier Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,790 Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $175.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.62. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 12-month low of $119.80 and a 12-month high of $180.76.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $542.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.11 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $478,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,779.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $2,348,760. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a $202.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.23.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

