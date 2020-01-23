Premier Asset Management LLC Has $324,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Premier Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.51. The company had a trading volume of 283,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,627. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.51 and a 200 day moving average of $72.06. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $65.72 and a 1-year high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.