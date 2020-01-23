Premier Asset Management LLC Invests $728,000 in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. Premier Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 21,561 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ DBVT traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,933. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.91. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.00.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

