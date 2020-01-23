Premier Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,345 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,922,000. Xilinx accounts for about 1.6% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Xilinx by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 498,439 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $47,801,000 after buying an additional 89,048 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 340.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 34,777 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 44,473 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in Xilinx by 453.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Xilinx to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.38.

XLNX traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,914,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,831. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.16. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Xilinx had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the programmable devices maker to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Xilinx news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

