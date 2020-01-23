Premier Asset Management LLC Sells 14,590 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Premier Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,590 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in International Paper by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of NYSE IP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.66. 1,651,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. International Paper Co has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.03.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. International Paper had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IP. BNP Paribas began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.