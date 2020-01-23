Premier Asset Management LLC Sells 2,218 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Premier Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom stock traded up $6.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $319.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,994,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,511. The firm has a market cap of $122.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $250.09 and a one year high of $331.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.22 and a 200 day moving average of $295.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.10.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total transaction of $6,291,200.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $22,341,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,646 shares of company stock worth $58,355,351. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

