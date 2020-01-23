Premier Asset Management LLC Sells 23,560 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Premier Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,445 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 23,560 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 2.7% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 159.1% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 250.0% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 234.4% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.68, for a total transaction of $159,151.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,793.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total value of $744,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,205 shares of company stock worth $68,637,036 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $183.98. 4,368,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,446,607. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $137.87 and a 52-week high of $186.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.95 and a 200-day moving average of $157.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.66.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.