Premier Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Premier Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,268 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises about 3.2% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,248,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,195,000 after buying an additional 74,956 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 16,084 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Charles Schwab by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 27,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 12,401.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,862,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,821,000 after buying an additional 6,808,032 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.73.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $149,657.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,431,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 349,364 shares of company stock valued at $17,174,848. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $48.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,126,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,689,894. The company has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.98. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

