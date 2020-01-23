Professional Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 29,541 shares during the quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $10,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter worth $4,560,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 16.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 18.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 280.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 271,581 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 200,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other LKQ news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 13,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $487,709.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,770.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $199,600.00. Insiders have sold 27,506 shares of company stock valued at $822,020 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.36. 1,524,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,599. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.20. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

LKQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on LKQ to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price objective on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

