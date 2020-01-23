Professional Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,662 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies comprises approximately 2.5% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Zebra Technologies worth $14,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 479.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.13.

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $254.36. The company had a trading volume of 346,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,246. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $166.15 and a 1-year high of $260.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.65.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total value of $198,903.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,533.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.23, for a total transaction of $7,146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,546,066.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,960 shares of company stock valued at $15,344,318 in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

