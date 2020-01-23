Professional Advisory Services Inc. Has $18.83 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 3.4% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 5,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 73.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $216.23. The company had a trading volume of 95,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $160.79 and a one year high of $223.45. The firm has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.26.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.46%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total value of $582,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,838.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,652 shares of company stock worth $5,705,481 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stryker from $239.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.16.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

