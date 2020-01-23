Proton Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $284,069.00 (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Proton Token has a total market capitalization of $957,558.00 and $284,069.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Proton Token has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Proton Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, BitForex, CoinTiger and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.14 or 0.03059772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00203641 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029279 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00125680 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,216,938,327 tokens. Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global . Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global

Proton Token Token Trading

Proton Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinTiger, LBank, BCEX, FCoin and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

