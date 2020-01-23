ProxyNode (PRX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $594.00

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last week, ProxyNode has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $100,755.00 and approximately $594.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.86 or 0.01215645 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00034665 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000184 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000054 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000893 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ProxyNode

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 149,982,842 coins. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.