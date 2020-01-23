Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.96

Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ:PMD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.96 and traded as high as $10.66. Psychemedics shares last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 24,328 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Psychemedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $58.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter. Psychemedics had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 16.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Psychemedics by 235.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 71,619 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Psychemedics by 48.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Psychemedics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Psychemedics by 545.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Psychemedics during the third quarter worth $181,000. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Psychemedics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMD)

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company's tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time.

