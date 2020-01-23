PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.15-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.445-1.525 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.PTC also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.15-2.65 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTC. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PTC to $83.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded PTC from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded up $8.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.42. The stock had a trading volume of 79,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,566. PTC has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $102.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 340.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.09 and its 200 day moving average is $72.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. PTC had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PTC will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $1,866,250.00. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $44,988.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,199.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,613 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

