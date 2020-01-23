PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.445-1.525 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.PTC also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.15-2.65 EPS.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Shares of PTC traded up $8.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.31. 98,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,566. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.43. PTC has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $102.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.74 million. PTC had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.23%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PTC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 340 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $26,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,288. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $1,866,250.00. Insiders sold 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,613 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

