Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Shares Purchased by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,830 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,456,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 374,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 14,709 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 25.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PMM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,529. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $8.22.

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit