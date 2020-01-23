Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Shares Purchased by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,830 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,456,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 374,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 14,709 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 25.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PMM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,529. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $8.22.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

