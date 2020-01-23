Pwmco LLC Has $38.37 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Pwmco LLC cut its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 226,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Laboratory Corp. of America makes up 9.0% of Pwmco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pwmco LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $38,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 106.2% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the third quarter worth about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 86.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

LH stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,469. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $135.09 and a 12 month high of $181.49.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, CEO David P. King sold 30,177 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $4,991,275.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. Bank of America downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.05.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.