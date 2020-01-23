Q2Earth (OTCMKTS:QPWR) Shares Down 43.6%

Shares of Q2Earth Inc (OTCMKTS:QPWR) fell 43.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 129,900 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 358% from the average session volume of 28,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

Q2Earth Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QPWR)

Q2Earth, Inc, together with its subsidiary, focuses on the manufacture and sale of compost and engineered soils in the United States. Its products are used in the agriculture, horticulture, construction, landscape, site restoration, sod and turf, land reclamation, and infrastructure sectors. The company was formerly known as Q2Power Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Q2Earth, Inc in June 2017.

