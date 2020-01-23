Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Champion Iron Ltd (TSE:CIA) Issued By B. Riley

Champion Iron Ltd (TSE:CIA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Champion Iron in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s FY2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.25 price target on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of CIA opened at C$2.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.78. Champion Iron has a one year low of C$1.10 and a one year high of C$3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.23.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$160.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$183.10 million.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

