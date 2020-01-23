Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for General Motors Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for General Motors in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois forecasts that the auto manufacturer will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Motors’ FY2020 earnings at $6.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $35.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Sunday. Benchmark assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

NYSE GM opened at $34.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $33.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.