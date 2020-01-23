QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Boosted by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,179 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,955 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 2.7% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 17,153 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,069 shares of company stock worth $10,038,822. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,266,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,932,402. The stock has a market cap of $107.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Argus increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.84.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

