Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) Plans $0.01 Interim Dividend

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Monday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of A$1.60 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of A$1.79 ($1.27). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.67.

