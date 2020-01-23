Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd by 4.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd during the third quarter worth $168,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd by 418.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 9,697 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd by 23.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,294. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

