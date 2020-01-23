Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Sells 23,830 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,830 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,779,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,370,000 after purchasing an additional 336,565 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 56.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,775,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,716 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $71,310,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,806,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,794,000 after purchasing an additional 91,667 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,259,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,344,000 after purchasing an additional 499,872 shares during the period.

PFF traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.03. The stock had a trading volume of 131,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,059,893. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $38.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average of $37.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

