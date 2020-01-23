Qudian (NYSE:QD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.22

Shares of Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 2908506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

QD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qudian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Macquarie cut Qudian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. CICC Research cut Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qudian in a research note on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

Get Qudian alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $978.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Qudian had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 44.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Qudian Inc – will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QD. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Qudian by 83.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Company Profile (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.