Qudian (NYSE:QD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.22

Shares of Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 2908506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.
QD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qudian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Macquarie cut Qudian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. CICC Research cut Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qudian in a research note on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $978.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.47.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QD. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Qudian by 83.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.
Qudian Company Profile (NYSE:QD)
Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.
Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?
Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.