Qudian (NYSE:QD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.22

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Shares of Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 2908506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

QD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qudian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Macquarie cut Qudian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. CICC Research cut Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qudian in a research note on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $978.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Qudian had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 44.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Qudian Inc – will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QD. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Qudian by 83.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Company Profile (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit