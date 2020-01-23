Quorum Information Technologies (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.91

Quorum Information Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and traded as high as $1.00. Quorum Information Technologies shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77.

Quorum Information Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QIFTF)

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. It develops, markets, implements, and supports XSELLERATOR, a dealership and customer management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines various processes across departments in a dealership; and Autovance Desk, an automotive sales desking system.

