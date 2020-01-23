R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Buys Shares of 1,600 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 26,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 53,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 24,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JPM opened at $136.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $98.09 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $429.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $883,061.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,330.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

