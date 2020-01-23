Raven Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,191.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Raven Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $366,336.00 and $4,191.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $250.62 or 0.03007518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00199648 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00028679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00124141 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,814,058 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.