Raymond James Cuts Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $73.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.89% from the stock’s previous close.

WTFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price objective on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $65.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.11. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $78.25.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 19.85%. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.60 per share, with a total value of $49,989.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,320.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

