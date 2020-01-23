Raymond James Cuts Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $73.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.89% from the stock’s previous close.
WTFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price objective on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.
NASDAQ WTFC opened at $65.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.11. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $78.25.
In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.60 per share, with a total value of $49,989.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,320.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.
