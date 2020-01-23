Raymond James Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR)

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Osisko gold royalties in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko gold royalties’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$109.24 million during the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OR. CIBC cut Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$18.50 to C$15.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko gold royalties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.89.

TSE:OR opened at C$12.48 on Thursday. Osisko gold royalties has a 1 year low of C$11.00 and a 1 year high of C$17.47. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.84%.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

