Raymond James Reaffirms Buy Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Raymond James reissued their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. Raymond James currently has a $415.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NFLX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $377.58.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $23.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $349.60. The company had a trading volume of 18,163,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,937,732. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $153.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.89. Netflix has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

