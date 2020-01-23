Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE RYAM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.83. 18,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $246.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 3.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.66.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $416.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.24 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rayonier Advanced Materials news, CEO Paul G. Boynton bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $363,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,156.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1,482.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

