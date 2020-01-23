Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.80.

RTN stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $230.11. 56,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,090. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $162.67 and a 52-week high of $233.48. The company has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.43 and its 200-day moving average is $202.27.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

In other Raytheon news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

