Reading International (NASDAQ:RDIB) Trading 1.5% Higher

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB)’s share price traded up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.91 and last traded at $23.91, 268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.65.

Reading International Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDIB)

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Theatrical Motion Picture Exhibition (Cinema Exhibition) and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

