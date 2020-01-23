Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Qiagen (QGEN)

Qiagen (NYSE: QGEN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/10/2020 – Qiagen had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $39.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Qiagen is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Qiagen is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Qiagen was downgraded by analysts at Commerzbank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/6/2020 – Qiagen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/2/2020 – Qiagen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

12/27/2019 – Qiagen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

12/26/2019 – Qiagen had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

12/26/2019 – Qiagen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

11/27/2019 – Qiagen was upgraded by analysts at Commerzbank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE QGEN traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,059. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Qiagen NV has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $43.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.52.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.98 million. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qiagen NV will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 354.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 1,244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

