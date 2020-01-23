Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Red Rock Resorts have underperformed the industry in the past year. The company’s heavy reliance on debt funding and high operating expenses remains a concern. Also, competitive operating environment is a potential headwind. For 2020, estimates have have remained unchanged over the past 60 days, reflecting analysts’ concern regarding the company’s growth potential. However, Red Rock Resorts’ Las Vegas operation has been a key growth driver over the past few quarters. It also banks heavily on the Palace Station and Palms redevelopment projects. The company is already witnessing double-digit revenue growth at the property segment and is very much optimistic about its performance in the future.”

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Union Gaming Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $23.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.80.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $465.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.74 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.53%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $486,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,597,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,801,000 after buying an additional 92,354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1,067.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 291.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 156,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.