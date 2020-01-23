Reebonz (NASDAQ:RBZ) Trading 6% Higher

Reebonz Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:RBZ) shares traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.42, 710,600 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,048,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reebonz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Reebonz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Maxim Group set a $5.00 price target on Reebonz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reebonz stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Reebonz Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:RBZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 176,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 3.11% of Reebonz as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reebonz (NASDAQ:RBZ)

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online platform for buying and selling a range of luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury bags, accessories, watches, jewelry, and shoes from designer labels and a curation of merchants through sale events and Reebonz app, as well as iPhone, iPad, and Android platforms.

