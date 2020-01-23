Regal Wealth Group Inc. Buys 2,668 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 170.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 227,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 64,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 241,313 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 566.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 54,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,081,000 after buying an additional 26,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $39.04 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.93. The firm has a market cap of $285.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Moffett Nathanson cut AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

