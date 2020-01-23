Relex Hits Market Capitalization of $141,415.00 (RLX)

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last week, Relex has traded 38.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Relex has a market cap of $141,415.00 and approximately $492.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Relex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.17 or 0.03398102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00203204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029160 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00125737 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Relex

Relex’s launch date was August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,805,550,597 tokens. The official website for Relex is www.relex.io . The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX . Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Relex

Relex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relex using one of the exchanges listed above.

