RENAULT S A/ADR to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RENAULT S A/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Societe Generale cut shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised RENAULT S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

RNLSY opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66. RENAULT S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42.

RENAULT S A/ADR Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

