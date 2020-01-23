Research Analysts Offer Predictions for People Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (CVE:PEO)

People Corp (CVE:PEO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for People in a research note issued on Monday, January 20th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on People from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on People from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of CVE:PEO opened at C$10.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $714.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.79, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.18. People has a 1 year low of C$7.21 and a 1 year high of C$11.00.

People (CVE:PEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$43.19 million during the quarter.

People Company Profile

People Corporation provides individual and employee group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting advice, which primarily includes plan review and design, plan recommendations and alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, wellness programs, and plan marketing services.

