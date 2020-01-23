Research Analysts Set Expectations for Potbelly Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Potbelly in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Potbelly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Potbelly from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Shares of PBPB opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $9.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $101.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, Director David W. Head purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $86,000.00. Also, Director David W. Head purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $45,700.00. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Potbelly by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 474,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the third quarter worth $160,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Potbelly by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Potbelly by 469.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the second quarter worth $67,000. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.