Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) Major Shareholder Sells $147,500.00 in Stock

Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) major shareholder Longboard Capital Advisors, Ll sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $147,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
RESN stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.77. 756,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,907. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.28. Resonant Inc has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $4.00.
Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 169.75% and a negative net margin of 7,167.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Resonant Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RESN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Resonant in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Resonant in a research note on Monday, October 14th.
Resonant Company Profile
Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.
