Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) Major Shareholder Sells $147,500.00 in Stock

Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) major shareholder Longboard Capital Advisors, Ll sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $147,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

RESN stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.77. 756,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,907. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.28. Resonant Inc has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

Get Resonant alerts:

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 169.75% and a negative net margin of 7,167.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Resonant Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RESN. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Resonant by 34.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resonant by 441.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 354,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 288,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Resonant by 142.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 294,717 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resonant by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 807,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 62,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RESN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Resonant in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Resonant in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.